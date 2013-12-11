The Jam Tree, Clapham, London

The vibe Is anyone else kind of over the whole identikit gastropub look these days? You know what I mean: mismatched antique furniture, Farrow & Ball 'Lichen' walls, a dash of ironic taxidermy. Well, The Jam Tree is a total breath of fresh air. It's not really a pub, more a pub, bar, restaurant and breakfast joint all rolled into one. The décor is cheerful but cool – a row of gleaming copper dome lights hover above the bar (I want one for my house!), the fresh white walls are hung with pop art and the ceiling is covered with a sheet of silver tiles which shimmer at night if you go there for cocktails. It's so fabulously multi-purpose, we'd happily hang out there for the whole weekend.

The food is inspired by old colonial Britain, so samosas and Jamaican curries sit on the menu next to old favourites like fish 'n chips. Their shiny new Saturday brunch menu is more Brit-based cuisine; we tried the Lobster Benedict, which features – as the name suggests – a lobster tail draped over the poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. It made a delicate alternative to the common smoked salmon addition and was totally delicious. Also, because the menu told us to, we teamed it up with a few cheeky 11am passionfruit bellinis. Definitely not a brunch for a week day – go and indulge.

The details The Jam Tree, Clapham, 13-19 Old Town, London SW4 0JT, tel 0203 397 4422. Visit thejamtree.com

By Lucy Pavia