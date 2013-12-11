The Hill Bar and Brasserie, London

The vibe Nestled in the heart of Steele’s Village, just inches away from Primrose Hill, The Hill Bar and Brasserie combines the charm of a traditional English pub with the exquisitely fresh menu of the American East Coast. Think New England clam chowder, succulent Canadian lobster and classic Caesar salad enjoyed in a quintessentially cosy dining room, all lacquered wood and glowing lamps. Boasting a seriously impressive wine list and a beer garden in the summer, it’s no wonder this foodie haven is Gwyneth Paltrow’s local!

The menu If oysters are your thing then this is the place to indulge. Choose from Irish Rock (firm and sweet) or Native (briney and crisp) depending on your preference. For hefty appetites, the American fave surf and turf will hit the spot, as will the signature Hill Burger. In any case, portions come in American sizes so they’re perfect for sharing. Meanwhile, the wine menu has been carefully sourced and boasts some real gems, from the Californian Artezin Zinfandel to the Petit Broux Sancerre. End things on a sweet note with a scoop or two of salted caramel ice cream. You will thank us.

The details: 94 Haverstock Hill, Steeles Village, London, NW3 2BD Tel: 0207 267 0033