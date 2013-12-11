The Greenhouse, London

The vibe Set in an ever-so-discreet mews in the heart of Mayfair, The Greenhouse is a delightful culinary oasis of superb staff, easy on the eye interiors, and some of the most A-Grade cooking to be found in this part of town, which is no mean feat considering the competition in the neighbourhood! The main room of the restaurant has the cool, quiet hum of a venue used to delivering the best to a demanding clientele of local gourmands – think Mayfair moguls and ladies who lunch, but like to lunch very well. With well spaced tables, and super efficient and knowledgeable staff, this is a great venue for a special date night, or for a group of friends, The Greenhouse has an exceptionally fabulous private dining room!

The menu This is definitely a go-to spot for when you're looking for haute cuisine of the most 'haute-ist'! Executive chef Antonin Bonnet has crafted a menu of exquisite seasonal dishes that, whilst nodding to the altar of very high cooking, feel approachable, contemporary, and excitingly fresh. The evening we visited, we had the rare treat of Bonnet asking us to throw caution to the wind and let him devise a special menu for us! Feeling like we'd hit a culinary jackpot, each dish that graced our table for the next two hours was better than the one before. Our tastebuds exploded to a starter of 'tastes of beetroot', a dish that worked this most everyday of vegetables to almost regal heights; a main of sea breem fillet with fish skin 'crisps' was beyond genius, and for those amongst you that are big dessert fans, the sake baba is a modern twist on an old classic that still makes my mouth water just thinking about it. To accompany all this, don’t just order any old bottle of wine, as you might do anywhere else, hand yourself over to the supremely well versed sommelier, and let them partner each dish with their recommendation – this is a tip not to be ignored at The Greenhouse. Triple A-star rating all round for this one!

The details 27a Hay's Mews, London W1. 020 7499 3331 reservations@greenhouserestaurant.co.uk