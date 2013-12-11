The Booking Office Bar at St Pancras Renaissance Hotel London

The vibe Walk into the bustling environs of The Booking Office Bar and you’d be no fool for thinking you were still in the grand station’s ticket hall. Glimpse once and you see a classic train-keeping clock and traveller meeting points, glimpse twice and the 29-metre sweeping bar, decked with copper punch bowls and old ale tankards, seats cocktail-supping customers totally sold by the sentiment. Swap the purchasing of tickets for the purveying of the drinks menu, and you’ve already begun a taste bud-titillating journey.

The drinks Comfortingly categorised into sections such as ‘Punches’ and ‘Sippers’, the cocktail list is a sight for sore eyes. Contemporary combinations meet recreations of lost Victorian recipes that really put decision-making skills to the test, though you’d be hard pushed to pick badly. Choose the Orchard Sour for an oh-so fragrant fruity favourite and a Garrick Club Punch, or two, if it’s zesty simplicity that you’re after.

And wine lovers aren’t left out either, what with an extensive wine list that charters region upon region and can be helpfully navigated by knowledgeable bar staff.

The food Whether you just fancy a light bite or you’re in it for the gastronomic long haul, the multiple menus excite and entice. Bar snacks are taken to a whole new level with perfectly peppery Haggis Bonbons and thick-cut Truffle and Parmesan Chips that are almost too good to share. Meanwhile the main menu features moreish mini plates including parfaits, pates and perfect salads, as well as big British classics – think Lancashire Hot Pot and Chicken, Leek and Mushroom Pie.

And those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed; dig deep into a strawberry-scattered Knickerbocker Glory or delve into what has to be one of London’s best Sticky Toffee Puddings.

InStyle says Sneak in for a late night tipple. Open for drinks and bar snacks until 3am, sit at the bar and talk into the small hours in this remarkable setting.

The details St Pancras Renaissance London Hotel, London NW1 2AR. T: 020 7841 3540

www.bookingofficerestaurant.com

By Sarah Smith