The Best Places To Dine Outside

Let's face it, in London it's difficult to find a place where you actually want to dine outside. But thankfully, we discovered where you can dine without compromising on comfort…

The Rooftop Café, The Exchange, 28 London Bridge St, London SE1 9SG

Tucked away on London Bridge Street, in an office block, this is the type of place you want to keep a secret but can't because it's just too darn good. After making your way up the many flights of stairs (there is a lift but we like to earn our meals) you'll find yourself in somewhat of a creative oasis, all zingy coloured chairs, bright orange wooden beams and a bustling open plan kitchen. Head outside on the terrace for an upclose view of The Shard. (You can almost touch it, you're that close.) In the morning there's a relaxed vibe where you can wake up slowly with a freshly squeezed juice and the tastiest eggs combinations – poached with vine roasted tomatoes and basil are exceptionally yummy. From Wednesday to Saturday they serve a small but well put together dinner menu by head chef Peter Le Faucheur. Think asparagus with duck egg and butterfly mackerel served with gooseberry, pink fir apple potatoes and watercress.

theexchange.so/rooftop

Pescatori, 57 Charlotte St, London W1T 4PD

Located on Fitzrovia's Charlotte Street, this family-owned Italian has just added an outdoor wooden terrace. Rows of olive trees and fresh flowers on stark white table linen keep it feeling luxe whilst an airy canopy keeps you cool when the sun is strong. Specialising in sustainable seafood, signature dishes included grilled Cornish Dover sole with sauteed samphire and on 'Lobster Fridays', where you can get four different lobster dishes each containing half a lobster for £15.95. That and a cold glass of Prosecco makes for an ideal start to the weekend, right?

pescatori.co.uk

On the Roof with Q, Selfridges, 400 Oxford Street, London W1A 1AB

It's pretty easy to get distracted as you make your way to Des McDonald's Q restaurant on the rooftop of Selfridges as the Tom Ford beauty counter and Chanel bag wall en route call your name. A fake grass lawn and retractable rooftop make this 5th floor all-day restaurant ideal for drizzly summer days. The menu focuses on fresh, seasonal produce, either raw, grilled or smoked. Think peppered tuna with wasabi avocado, grilled seabass with spiced chickpeas, salt beef with a fried egg in a pretzel bun or violet artichoke and garden vegetable bruschetta. They also do an indulgent afternoon tea and generous jugs of Pimms that up the summer festive feel.

q-grill.co.uk/on-the-roof-with-q

Bellavista Terrace at The Baglioni Hotel, 60 Hyde Park Gate, London SW7 5BB

Opposite Hyde Park, this hotel boasts a pretty impressive view of Kensington Gardens and the Palace. With a newly launched aperitivo menu for £15 that feaures a selection of antipasti, cheeses and a glass of bubbly, it's ideal for when you want somewhere fancy but don't want to pay super-fancy prices. Just a short stroll from High Street Kensington and the Natural History Museum, it is the perfect late afternoon pitstop.

www.baglionihotels.com/category/baglioni-hotel-london

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe