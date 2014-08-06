Skylounge at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel London

What do you get if you mix sleek Italian design, amazing cocktails and a view to rival SUSHISAMBA? A cracking post-work hangout perfect for those alfresco summer drinks aka the DoubleTree Hilton’s recently opened rooftop Peroni bar in the infamously glamorous Skylounge, of course. If you missed out on the House of Peroni, never fear, Skylounge is here and we’ll let you in on a secret, it’s awesome.

With stunning views of our beloved London skyline, the Skylounge roof terrace sets the scene for an evening way better than going down your local. Minimalist industrial lounge areas with moody blue lighting and string bulbs create an inner city Ibiza. Just maybe don’t look down after a few cocktails.

Speaking of which, the tantalizing (and super on trend) Peroni infusion cocktails will officially change your mind about mixing your pint with your Pina Colada. Our fav? The Peroni Alla Moda – Peroni beer, vodka, Aperol, rhubarb and vanilla jam all muddled together to create the most delicious (and most alcoholic) liquid summer pudding we’ve ever tasted. Perfect! Feeling less adventurous? The Millionaire Mojito (muddled mint, fresh lime and Havana Especial rum served in a chilled martini glass with a champagne float) may be an arguably over indulgent take on a classic but here at InStyle HQ, we say more is more! Rum and bubbles? Yes please.

Soak it all up with Skylounge's Italian platter. Bite-sized baked figs with gorgonzola, golden fried mozzarella and prosciutto and the one we all tried to steal/recreate at home, mortadella with black olives. We promise you won’t go home dissatisfied.

The Verdict: A city-slicker’s drinking dream minus the suits, Skylounge is all things chic, sleek and chillout - alfresco post-work perfection.

The Details: Open 11am – 12am daily, tables are available on a first come first served basis, www.doubletree3.hilton.com



By George Driver/@iamgdriver