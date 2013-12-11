Santa Lucia, Rome

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

Location: Summer in the Eternal City is all about alfresco, and when the weather is clement, there’s really nowhere lovelier than the triangular, tree-lined terrazza at Santa Lucia, barely two clicks of your Rossi heels from Piazza Navona. At lunch the sunbrellas are up to protect the complexion of fashion types, while come suppertime, it’s the warm glow of candles and electric lamps drawing in foodlurvers and canoodlers. This restaurant is no secret however, and a stream of celebs have passed through, but don’t let that put you off, for not only is the setting divine, the food will also have you saying to hell with la bella figura.

What to expect: It’s a delicious compilation of Amalfitano, seafood-based dishes given occasional twists, with little you’ll see in your average suburban pasta joint. Fritto sfizioso is a crispy, fried pile of stuffed zucchini flowers, savoury zeppole, aubergine balls and anchovies, while buffalo mozzarella with celery and bottarga is a creamy, salty southern take on the traditional red, green and white. We’re also fond of the trofie pasta with red tuna, pine nuts and tomato and the simple grilled scampi, though carnivores need not fear, there’s also beef, lamb chops and suckling pig on the menu. To begin or cap off your meal, take a negroni at the Roof Garden atop the Raphael hotel right next door. If he doesn’t propose during the course of the evening, he never will, lose him.

Book: Largo Febo, 12 T: +39 06 6880 2427 or visit santaluciaristorante.it

The above suggestions are selected exclusively for InStyle.co.uk by LUXE City Guides (luxecityguides.com), the consummately stylish pocket travel guide, packed with astute, opinionated information for the busy and sophisticated visitor.