Salon Millesime at the Carlton Hotel, New York

For a night of culinary treats, delicious cocktails and musical delights, head to Salon Millesime at The Carlton Hotel in NYC.

Housed in the luxury Manhattan hotel, right by the historic Tin Pan Alley, Salon Millesime is the number one midtown night spot for fine food and fantastic entertainment.

The Vibe: Taking its cue from old style dinner and music salons, its Art Deco jazz inspired decor, luxe leather furnishings and deep lighting make it the ultimate fusion of lounging and more formal dining. The whole experience is brought to life by the wide variety of local acts who entertain the diners with a huge range of music from pianists to DJs.

The Menu: Boasting a lively and yet chilled out atmosphere, Salon Millesime is the perfect place to go to kick back with friends over a gorgeous signature Night & Day cocktail. Let the cocktails wash down the exquisite menu created by chef Marique. Designed with sharing in mind, most of the plates are small enough to be ordered on mass and tucked into in a big group! InStyle recommends the delicious and totally unique Tuna Tartare, Pork Belly Lollipops and Salon Club, for a meal to be remembered!

More than just a dining experience, stay after you've finished your meal to enjoy the dulcet tunes from the musicians on stage and enjoy the wide cocktail and wine menus.

Pricing: All of the signature cocktails are $15. Table snacks like the spiced crispy bacon range in price from $4-6, with the other small plates ranging from $7-17.

Info: Click here - Millesime - for more information

The hotel is part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts