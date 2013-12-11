Salon de Ning Bar, New York

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

The vibe: Summer in the Big Apple is all about the outdoors, from courtyards to terraces and rooftops and one of the finest is atop The Peninsula hotel. Perched high above 5th Ave, the lounge channels 30s Oriental-chic interiors with heavy timber panelling and latticework. As lovely as it is inside, shimmy outside and secure your spot on the even lovelier balcony, with woven chairs and metal tables, cushions and a handful of canopied playbeds for the luckiest and lushest few.

Cocktail o’clock: Order their speciality cocktails like the Ninglet, with Hendricks gin, elderflower liqueur and fresh lime juice, or the Ning Sling with Absolut Mandarin, mint, lychee and passionfruit juices. Swoon at the fabulous views uptown and downtown and the skyscrapers around, then gasp when the cheque arrives. You’ll be paying tip-top dollar for it, but the libations are always tip-top too. Careful not to get too merry though darling, you don’t want to be a Ningcompoop – and it’s a long drop down to the pavement!

Find it: Rooftop, The Peninsula, 700 Fifth Ave at 55th St (+1 212 956 2888/peninsula.com)

