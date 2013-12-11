Roof Top Lounge Bar, Rome

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

The scoop: Rooftop bars rule in Roma and when the sun’s going down, the pretty and the dolled up head out and up for aperitivi hour. The classic fashionista choice is Philosophy at the Exedra (or H Bar Doney at the Excelsior if you want to keep your heels on the ground), but there’s a newer kitten on the block delivering a big serve of swoonsome views over the city’s rooftops and domes with its cocktails, and that’s atop the swish boutique hotel St. George. The timber decked lounge is a vision in contemporary chic, with its white sail cloths, white outdoor furniture and white marble crustacea bar while the crowd of well to do flibbertigibbets makes for equally good eye candy, with a nice ratio of visitors to locals.

What to order: The drink of choice here is champagne, pink preferably, to accompany your oysters, though there’s also a good selection of rose wines and fresh tipples. There’s a simple bar menu, which includes a lavish seafood platter for two as well as classic cheese and charcuterie, though a word of warning, the setting may be laid back, but this is a swank hotel bar with prices to match, so be preprared to give Auntie Amex a little workout.

Contact: St George Hotel, Via Giulia, 62 T: +39 06 6866 1826 or visit isofadiviagiulia.com

