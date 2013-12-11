Redhook, London

The vibe: Seated somewhere in between an Edward Hopper painting and the meat-packing district of New York, the décor and ambiance of Redhook is ultra stylish and effortlessly elegant. With bare brick walls and leather armchairs one end, and a banquet area that Don Draper would be right at home in, Redhook’s interior showcases stunning statement vintage pieces contrasted against an urban industrial edge.



And keeping true to its American theme, comfortable leather booths are scattered along the edges, with more formal dining tables in the centre. The lighting was suitably low and atmospheric with huge metal lamps hanging down and completed the whole dining experience with a rather glamorous and mysterious twist.



Service was immaculate with all the staff having a genuine knowledge of the dishes, wines and cocktails.

Food and drink: Redhook's menu offers up classic steak and seafood served with a large helping of fuss-free east London cool. From the the generous surf and turf to the rustic sides, you'll experience New York-style indulgence at its best. InStyle reckons the scallops are a must,infused with parsley oil and topped with chirizo and red pepper, they're nothing short of mouth-watering.

Don't forget to indulge in some pre-dinner cocktails either, all served in pretty vintage glasses with a generous dose of traditional tipple, and a delicate piece of fruit poised on the side - we guarantee you'll want to try more than one!

Find it:

Redhook,

89 Turnmill Street,

London,

EC1M 5QU

Redhooklondon.com

020 7065 6800