Park Terrace, London

Table with a view: this new restaurant, housed in the Royal Garden Hotel, overlooks Kensington Palace Gardens, is all about a la carte British cuisine, sourced locally and seasonally. Adorably, the menu tells you that the wild mushrooms and New Forest venison are sourced from Mrs Tee – loving the detail! Neal’s Yard do the cheeses, salmon is from Scotland, and sea bass from Angelsey.

Champagne taste, lemonade budget: two courses of glorious seasonal food are a bargainous £26.50. So you could feast on organic East Anglian beef fillet carpaccio wild rocket, Spenwood cheese and horseradish oil, followed by lavender and herb crusted organic Suffolk lamb with broad bean purée, French bean bundle and confit potatoes, for less than £30. The wine list is utterly reasonable too, with several too-quickly-enjoyed bottles under £25.

Top tip: have a cocktail in the bar before dinner. All the drinks are named after local landmarks and royalty. We love the Elfin Oak, £9, with Château Damasse, Amaretto, Angostura bitters, fresh mint and soda. It’s named after a 900-year-old tree in the gardens carved to look as though gnomes are living in its bark!

Get there: 2-24 Kensington High Street, W8. T: +44 (0)20 7937 8000. W: royalgardenhotel.co.uk