No.20 Restaurant, Sanctum Soho Hotel

The vibe: Hidden behind the hub of busy Regent Street lies a small boutique hotel, stylish and elegant, with sumpstuous rooms, a buzzy roof-top bar and a hidden gem of a restaurant. The intimate and cosy No.20 not only boasts one of the West End's best breakfasts, it's the perfect place for a spot of people watching on nearby Warwick Street.

The menu: Whether you're feeling peckish or downright starved, No 20 has a breakfast to suit all tastes. The Sanctum Full Breakfast includes cereal, a full English plus a bakery basket but you can also indulge in old favourites like the buttermilk pancakes and maple syrup or scrambled eggs and smoked salmon. We particularly recommend the eggs Royale - cooked to absolute perfection (firm but runny) they come served with hollandaise sauce and presented on a muffin with smoked salmon. Wash it all down with some fresh coffee and a delicious mixed-berry smoothie for the perfect start to a busy day.

The details: Breakfast prices range from £4.25 for a simple grilled tomato on toast to £24.50 for Champagne breakfast.

Sanctum Soho Hotel, 20 Warwick Street, London, W1B 5NF T: 020 7292 6100

www.sanctumsoho.com

By Annabelle Spranklen