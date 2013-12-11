Maddox Club, London

A-list attraction And when we say A-list… Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Orlando Bloom and Kate Hudson have all dropped by the private members’ club (go to maddoxclub.com for membership info). Super-glam, ultra-luxe and bang in the centre of the capital, Maddox is tucked away down a discreet little side street…



The vibe Yes, it’s five-star dining – but with a pulsing club, a bar and a DJ booth front and centre, it’s safe to say the atmosphere is upbeat and buzzing. Sexy curvy tables and suede banquettes are warm and inviting, perfect for Friday night gossip…

Private dining room Brand-new for 2011 is Maddox’s secret private dining room (pictured) – access is via a labyrinthine set of corridors (very Ray Liotta in Goodfellas). When you enter, it’s gorgeous – green tones, low-lit and sultry (no wonder Prince Harry’s a fan). Food-wise, try the grilled artichoke and asparagus salad, and a main course of veal costoletta in sage and truffle oil.

The food A three-course £35 set menu takes the what-to-order panic out of Friday nights (though there’s still plenty of choice), so you can focus on more important things: cocktails! Try starters like timbale of aubergine and buffalo mozzarella in tomato coulis, while for mains think pan-fried duck breast in orange sauce, or baby calamari in Mediterranean jus, all served with a selection of vegetables. For pudding, choose from tiramisu or frozen yoghurt with raspberries.

Details: Maddox Club, 3-5 Mill Street, London W1. T: 020 7499 8113 W: maddoxclub.com