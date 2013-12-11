L'Etranger, London

Star spot: triple-A-listers Dustin Hoffmanand Kate Hudson both adore this classic restaurant. It’s utterly swank, with penguin-suit-clad waiters

whisking champagne to you with utmost efficiency, recommending wines without making you feel like a moron who doesn’t know her Blue Nun from her Liebfraumilch, and generally treating you like the goddess you are.



The vibe: vegetarians and red-blooded carnivores are catered for on the extensive menu. The rabbit-food-inclined will want to marry the chef for the yummy garlic oil-marinated beetroot ravioli (£9.50), while meat-eaters will swoon over their deconstructed beef tartare (£10.50). It’s worth the 15-minute wait mentioned on the menu for the L’Etranger 2010 Version of Death by Chocolate (£14.50) – the plate is as wide as the table!

Top tip: If you can’t manage the petit fours that come with coffee, the restaurant sells boxes of the macaroons to get the L’Etranger experience at home.

Get there: L’Etranger, 36 Gloucester Road, SW7. T: +44 (0)20 7584 1118. W:etranger.co.uk