Ladurée le Bar, Paris

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

Guilty indulgence: OK girls, what’s better than indulging in a Laduree macaron or six? Why, indulging in them with matching cocktails, of course! Yes, that magnifique maison of macarons has its very own bar, attached to its flagship pastel wonderland on the Champs-Élysées. Galerist/designer Roxane Rodriguez has created a slightly surreal futuro-art nouveau garden, with centrepiece long resin glow bar, ringed by hexagon-patterned metal stools rising like tree-stumps from the floor. The hexagon theme continues on the walls, inset with butterflies, and there’s a good splash of lilac throughout.

Drink up: To the all-important drinks. Rose cocktail paired with a rose macaron? Oui! Pistachio macaron cocktail? Oui, oui! Coffee macaron cocktail? Triple oui! How about a praline macaron cocktail? Mon dieu, are you insane? Only if you want an instant coronary. There are non-macaron related tipples to be had, and even an extensive menu of pastries and savouries, such as foie gras salad, blini with smoked salmon, truffle scrambled eggs or melon gazpacho with scampi, but as lovely as they are, they’re really beside the point, aren’t they? Cin cin!

Find it: 75 Avenue des Champs Elysées. T: +33 140 750 875. W: laduree.fr

The above suggestions are selected exclusively for InStyle.co.uk by LUXE City Guides (luxecityguides.com), the consummately stylish pocket travel guide, packed with astute, opinionated information for the busy and sophisticated visitor.