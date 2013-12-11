Hakkasan Mayfair, London

Eastern vibes With dim sum and other Chinese dishes being the fashionable grub du jour, we just had to head to the brand-new and second Hakkasan restaurant. With a menu filled with native lobster salad, jasmine-tea-smoked chicken, roasted silver cod and king crab in black bean sauce, ordering can take a while. The cocktail menu is just as dreamy, with a rose-petal martini (a floating orchid wins this drink high points), bellinis and the name-sake Hakkatini (Belvedere orange vodka, Campari, Grand Marnier, apple juice and grapefruit bitters): expect a totally-worth-it headache the morning after the night before. It would be rude not to finish with petit fours, chocolate and praline bomb, wild apple sorbet or mango variation.

Artist’s impression Dark lighting and black lacquered furniture may sound subdued, but the atmosphere is certainly buzzing thanks to the bustling bar, friendly cocktail makers and super-helpful staff (all of the woman are dressed in beautiful draping red dresses, making them easy to locate).We suggest you treat yourself to a spree on Bruton Street – hello Matthew Williamson, Stella McCartney and Kenzo – and then treat your new purchases to a slap-up meal and cocktail fest.

Details Hakkasan, 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair, W1 T: 020 7907 1888 W: hakkasan.com