Fumoir Bar, London

Best for: Post-shopping pick-me-up and posing. Sometimes a girl wants to flaunt it, and other times she needs her space. But post-retail, if you’re an Olympic shopper seeking a gold medal flop spot, then get those glitzy Tabitha Simmons heels down Davies Street to Claridge’s.



The vibe: In-the-know ladies will slink past the main bar and head straight to the little hidden jewel box Fumoir Bar for peace and quiet, stellar cocktails and vamping velvet good looks. Part deco slingback, part Joan Collins circa 80s boudoir, it’s too much fun to miss. Lusciously low-lit, there’s no need for Touche Eclat here, sweetie. Open discreetly and daily from 11.30 -1am, means a lunchtime pre-prandial will be your secret and yours alone. Cin cin! And yes, that’s real 1930’s Lalique glass. Mwaaah!

Get there: Claridge’s, Brook St, W1. T: +44 20 7629 8860. W: claridges.co.uk

