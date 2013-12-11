Dean Street Townhouse Dining Room, London

Recomended by LUXE City Guides:

The skinny: Set in a restored Georgian house with lashings of old oak, and dark wood, white linens and lipstick-red leather banquettes, Dean Street mixes the right amount of gent’s club chic with a big dose of media, trend totty and Brit Flick bods keeping the atmosphere light and buzzy and terribly, terribly kissy. The next step in the Soho House world domination plan, DSTH effortlessly links old-fashioned food with old-fashioned design and up-to-the-minute service and flair.

Menu must-haves? A quick teeter down menu street brings up an all-star cast of Brit-faves from fish and chips, fun twangs on scotch egg salad with black pudding, and darn good oysters.

Pudding power: Alrighty, listen up – gals who are bonny-in the-beam may want to walk the other way, ‘cos pudding time at DSTH is a seriously delicious hi-cal option and resistance is utterly futile. Think steamed treacle and bread and butter puds – yes, with custard. Mmm. Oh, and don’t forget to get a tummy-full of their Sherry Trifle - needless to say you’re going to need a very large pair of Spanx afterwards, and quite probably a week at The Priory. For maxi glam book way ahead and fight like a vixen for one of the loungy front tables.

Get there: 69-71 Dean St, W1. T: +44 20 7434 1775. W: deanstreettownhouse.com

