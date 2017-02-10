Celebrate Valentine’s Day By Creating The Perfect Cocktail

Valentine's Day - a time of year to revel in your #relationshipgoals or rejoice in your independence. Either way here at InStyle we have found the perfect way to show your appreciation for the people you love by creating the perfect cocktail.
Our drink of choice on 14th February? Zubrowka Vodka. Steeped in 500 years of history and complete with a blake of Bison Grass in every bottle, Zubrowka Vodka is not just another flavoured vodka but an authentic Polish vodka with natural flavour.
And we’ve teamed up with the brand to offer you five delicious recipes to try out. Our favourite? Apple Zu, which in case you missed it was served at our #InStyleBAFTA party. So grab the ingredients and try out these easy recipes…
Apple Zu
50ml Żubrówka
100ml Traditional Pressed Cloudy Apple
Squeeze of Lime
Lime wedge and sprinkle of ground cinnamon to garnish
Method: Fill highball with ice, add all ingredients and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon then serve.
Zu Tonic
50ml Żubrówka
100 ml Tonic Water
Ice and lime wedge to garnish
Method: The ration is the key to success here with the most flavour some drink coming from the 2:1 ratio of tonic to Żubrówka! Squeeze both the lime wedges into the base of the glass before filing with cubed ice. Add the Żubrówka followed by the tonic and the pull together with a bar spoon. Garnish with the un-squeezed lime wedge and serve.
Bison Tini
50ml Żubrówka
60ml Pineapple juice
12.5ml Chambord
2 Raspberries to garnish
Method: Hard shake over ice & strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with 2 raspberries and serve.
Ginger Fizz
30ml Żubrówka
20ml Peach puree
15ml Ginger & Chili Syrup
60ml Prosecco
Method: Combine all ingredients, stir together and serve in a chilled champagne flute
Bison Jam
50ml Żubrówka
1 tsp of strawberry of raspberry jam
20ml limo juice
15ml suger syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Blackberries and lemon to garnish
Method: Put all ingredients together into a cocktail shaker, shake together and fine strain into a chilled tumbler. Garnish with a blackberry and slice of lemon.