Celebrate Valentine’s Day By Creating The Perfect Cocktail

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a delicious cocktail...

Valentine's Day - a time of year to revel in your #relationshipgoals or rejoice in your independence. Either way here at InStyle we have found the perfect way to show your appreciation for the people you love by creating the perfect cocktail.

Our drink of choice on 14th February? Zubrowka Vodka. Steeped in 500 years of history and complete with a blake of Bison Grass in every bottle, Zubrowka Vodka is not just another flavoured vodka but an authentic Polish vodka with natural flavour.

And we’ve teamed up with the brand to offer you five delicious recipes to try out. Our favourite? Apple Zu, which in case you missed it was served at our #InStyleBAFTA party. So grab the ingredients and try out these easy recipes…

50ml Żubrówka

100ml Traditional Pressed Cloudy Apple

Squeeze of Lime

Lime wedge and sprinkle of ground cinnamon to garnish

Method: Fill highball with ice, add all ingredients and stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprinkle of ground cinnamon then serve.

Zu Tonic

50ml Żubrówka

100 ml Tonic Water

Ice and lime wedge to garnish

Method: The ration is the key to success here with the most flavour some drink coming from the 2:1 ratio of tonic to Żubrówka! Squeeze both the lime wedges into the base of the glass before filing with cubed ice. Add the Żubrówka followed by the tonic and the pull together with a bar spoon. Garnish with the un-squeezed lime wedge and serve.

50ml Żubrówka

60ml Pineapple juice

12.5ml Chambord

2 Raspberries to garnish

Method: Hard shake over ice & strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with 2 raspberries and serve.

Ginger Fizz

30ml Żubrówka

20ml Peach puree

15ml Ginger & Chili Syrup

60ml Prosecco

Method: Combine all ingredients, stir together and serve in a chilled champagne flute

Bison Jam

50ml Żubrówka

1 tsp of strawberry of raspberry jam

20ml limo juice

15ml suger syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Blackberries and lemon to garnish



Method: Put all ingredients together into a cocktail shaker, shake together and fine strain into a chilled tumbler. Garnish with a blackberry and slice of lemon.

