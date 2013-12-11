Cafe Luc, London

Shopping stop: Marylebone High Street is the height of chic shopping in the capital – think endless boutiques to pick up anything from handbags to hardbacks. But pounding the pavements can be tiring – so what better than a brasseries that’s open from 7am to 11.30am every day (from 8am on weekends, natch)? Morning coffee, lazy lunches, afternoon tea, pre-theatre dining, dinner dates, late-night lounging… it’s all on offer at this chic and cosy venue.

Food, glorious food: afternoon tea comes in at a snip, with everything from the full classic (finger sandwiches, scones, hazelnut financier, tartelettes au chocolat and au citron, Mariage Freres tea, £17) to individual cakes and pastries (from £3.50) and cookies and milk (£2.50) for the kids. (Or the young at heart.) In the evening, choose from bistro dishes like steak tartare et frites (£18) followed by Chocolat petit pot de creme with tuile (£6.50), washed down with carafes of wine.

Top tip: health nuts will love the breakfasts – choose from apple spring rolls with green apple coulis (£6.50); warm quinoa with banana and sultana (£6.50) or half a pink grapefruit (£4). Don’t worry, they do a full English too…

Get there: 50 Marylebone High Street, London W1U. T: +44 (0)20 7258 9878. W: cafeluc.com