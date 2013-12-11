Café Gray Deluxe, Hong Kong

Set atop of The Upper House hotel Café Gray Deluxe offers guests and diners alike a sumptuous dining experience in a relaxed setting. The décor is luxurious with bronzed bamboo, dark wood and moody lighting by night. By day the interior is just as ambient, flooded with light as the restaurant soars 49 floors above the city. With views overlooking Hong Kong Harbour it’s a feast for the eyes too.

Menu: Head Chef Gray Kunz, to which the restaurant owes its name, is internationally renowned and putting his travels to good use has produced a menu of simple but beautifully executed dishes with influences from around the world, including Hong Kong itself.

Enhancing the dining experience further you can watch Gray and his team at work behind the 14 metre long open-kitchen preparing dishes such as short rib of beef, which is prepared two days in advance to salt stone cooked shrimps. Not forgetting to mention the generous helping of homemade bread (which is divine) all food is prepared using organic locally sourced ingredients bought that very morning from the nearby market.



Room for dessert? Try and keep your bread munching and rib eating in check (we tried but…) as there is an array of delicious sweets to sate those with a sweet tooth. After much deliberation InStyle plucked for the chocolate rum toast – trust us you won’t be disappointed!

Aperitif: The bar at Café Gray is one of the hottest places to be in Hong Kong by night with friendly knowledgeable staff and buzzing atmosphere that really gets going around 11pm. After dinner it’s well worth migrating over to prop up the bar (the longest in Hong Kong) and sample a cocktail or two or three...

Book it: Café Gray Deluxe; P: + 852 2918 1838; E: info@cafegrayhk.com