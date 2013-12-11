BQ Brasserie, London

Cool classics Who doesn’t love a good brasserie? You just can’t go wrong with classics like fish and chips, roast chicken, a really great burger, or lobster spaghetti. BQ offers these and so much more, with Moroccan- and Greek-inspired tapas-style sharing dishes, such as houmous, tabbouleh or roasted aubergine; or mini fishcakes or seafood salad, from £6.95 each.

If you’re looking for somewhere for a Christmas dinner, the set menu is just £24 – choose from, for example, a starter of crispy duck and portobello mushroom salad, a main course of braised short rib of beef with celeriac mash; and pecan tart for pudding. And after your lunch or dinner, why not pop to the adorable next-door grocery Quarter Grocer to pick up delicious organic meats, fresh fruit and veg and deli produce to cook up a storm at home?

Artist’s impression You’ve heard of pre-theatre dining, surely? BQ Brasserie offers its own twist, with a pre-museum menu! Okay, not quite, but, as it’s in the heart of museum land in South Kensington, you can combine a trip to the V&A to see its Shadow Catchers: Camera-less Photography exhibition, followed by a three-course lunch at BQ for just £28.95 per person (including exhibition entry). (Until 20 February 2011; booking essential via bqbrasserie.com, 020 7225 2107, or valeria@bqbrasserie.com.)

Details BQ Brasserie, 225 Brompton Road, London SW3

T: 020 7225 0107. W: bqbrasserie.com