We've Found The Perfect London Restaurant For Both Dates And Mates

Where are we going?

Resturant bar and grill Black Roe based in the heart of Mayfair. Created by restaurateur Kurt Zdesar (the same guy who owns the Chotto Matte restaurant), Black Roe is very much the sharing place so not one to go to with either a food hogger or a fussy eater.

What’s the vibe?

Think dark interiors, banquet seating and neon light art. This place is the perfect mix of cosy but not over crowded, the staff are friendly (very good looking) and promptly at hand to show you though the menu.

We hear there’s pretty good cocktails on the menu, what did you start with?

We both chose the Shuck Shack, this was made up of yuzu sake, aperol, mezcal, peach, grapefruit and sea salt. It was zingy, not sweet and the perfect apéritif.

Talk to us about the food, what did you choose off the menu?

Black Roe specialices in Hawaiian poke (pronounced po-kay) which is basically a hybrid between two of the much most loved raw dishes around - sashimi and ceviche. Being sushi lovers we knew we had to try it. We opted for two of the eight poke dishes on the menu, trying out the seabass poke with wasabi salsa and the salmon poke with yellow chilli salsa, both of which were so beautifilly presented and decorated with edible flowers. For mains we shared the cajun style blackened seabass with pineapple salsa, for appetisers we chose the lobster and cab pot stickers with chives and ponzu sauce (a citrus, vinaigrette type sauce) and the asparagus tempura with coriander salsa and truffle aioli, the tempura batter was nice and light and the aioli dressing was totally addictive. If your more of a meat eater, try out the Kiawe wood grilled meats.

The seabass poke with wasabi salsa

The asparagus tempura with coriander salsa and truffle aioli

The lobster and cab pot stickers with chives and ponzu sauce

Could you fit in any desert after all that?

Try three deserts! We decided we’d stick to the sharing attitude and delve into the irresistible desert options. We chose the fresh donuts coated in lemon sugar, served with a dreamy dark chocolate dipping sauce, a side of delicious cherry sorbet with coconut shavings (I’ve never tried cherry sorbet and it’s now definitely one of my favorites.) We finished the feast off in style, opting for the Black Roe chocolate melting cake (highly recommended by our chirpy waiter)... I’m not joking it was quite possibly the best chocolate desert I’ve ever had.

Cherry Sorbet, the ultimate chocolate melting cake and fresh Donughts

Did you try out the bar?

Oh yes! The bar is located at the back of the restaurant, we sat for an after dinner cocktail called the 'Hang Ten', white rum, spiced pineapple, sage syrup, lime, big wave golden ale and bitters, all served up in a giant green Hawaiian cup. All round it was a toatally brilliant and very delicious night out.

To book visit blackroe.com