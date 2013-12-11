BG Restaurant, New York

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

The lowdown: If you think London’s got the ticket when it comes to dining, well just wait until you hit New York. Problem is, with their fascination for carb and cal-filled fare, some of the town’s eateries sadly get you curves in all the wrong places. Thank goodness, then, for standbys like the modern American BG, perched atop the women’s department of Bergdorf Goodman. Designer Kelly Wearstler’s de gorgeous, de Gournay new Regency salon is a perennially pretty picture of refinement - think canopied or powder-blue and pale green chairs, starburst lights and Central Park views.



Who goes? While the view outside is lovely, the people-watching within is priceless. Maquillaged dames, heiresses and shoppers suffering credit card meltdown come together for afternoon tea or a lunchtime salad and a klatch.

What’s on the menu? Chicken breast with tomato and lettuce, salmon with tabbouleh, steak and spinach, or seafood with fennel and citrus will crackle and pop on the flavour metre, rather than popping the fastener of your little Zac Posen number.

Find it: Women's Store, Seventh Floor, Bergdorf Goodman, Fifth Ave at 58th St (+1 212 872 8977/bergdorfgoodman.com)

