Best Bottomless Brunches - The London Edition

Question: What's better than meeting friends for a long lazy boozy weekend brunch? Answer: Nothing. Now a New York craze is sweeping the nation - pay a set price for food and unlimited drinks. We've selected our top favourite bottomless venues in London for you to try - enjoy!

Crab Tavern

This brand new seafood restaurant in Broadgate Circle by Liverpool Street has definitely upped the stakes for boozy brunching. Like it spicy? The Bloody Mary bar will tailor make your drink to just how you like it, then try probably London's best Pina Colada from your very own pineapple. The live DJ plays all your favourite hits from the 80's and 90's while you tuck into soft chell crab burgers or the Surf & Turf salad (or Egg's Benedict if you're not a seafood fan).

Three courses £45 www.crabtavern.co.uk

Salmontini

Looking for something a little different? Salmontini offers a Japanese-inspired, bottomless Moët Champagne brunch in a stylish setting near Knightsbridge. Sample a delectable selection of sushi, with everything from snow crab to octopus on the menu (or enjoy a vegetarian alternative dressed with yuzu, tempura flakes and spring onions).

From £60 www.salmontini.co.uk

Harvey Nichols Fifth Floor

After a little retail therapy, head to Harvey Nichols Café and Terrace on the Fifth Floor where you’ll find light, spacious surroundings and a menu filled with unlimited culinary delights, Harvey Nichols Champagne and Bellinis. Choose from traditional dishes such as Eggs Benedict with an English muffin and hollandaise sauce or opt for an antipasti platter with cured Italian and Spanish meats.

£65 www.harveynichols.com

Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings

Meet with friends over a glass of Seasonal Bellini and a caramelised banana and mixed nuts drop scone at this relaxed, modern all-day brasserie and bar on Northampton Road. Or perhaps a cooked breakfast and a bottomless Bloody Mary in Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings’ stunning greenhouse takes your fancy? The perfect spot for a weekend catch up.

from £15 www.bandhbuildings.com

HotBox

Venture into East London and discover the new industrial smoker restaurant and grill that has made quite an impact. HotBox is in the heart of Spitalfields and provides a tasty American-style bottomless brunch on Sundays. Enjoy a glass of Prosecco, Mimosa or Bloody Mary and for those with a sweet tooth, team it with a Berry Belgian Waffles or Buttermilk pancakes. Alternatively, the Beef Rib Taco or Brunch Burger is sure to satisfy savoury cravings.

£25 hotboxlondon.com

The Landmark London

Beat those Sunday afternoon blues with a lavish Sunday Champagne Brunch at The Landmark Hotel in Marylebone. Indulge with a starter of pastries, followed by a platter of fish, meat and salad and complete the unlimited buffet with a delicious fruit or chocolate dessert. Combine with endless Champagne and live entertainment for a truly luxurious experience.

£90 www.landmarklondon.co.uk

One Canada Square

Take in the beautiful scenery of this elegant restaurant and bar in Canary Wharf, whilst enjoying a leisurely bottomless brunch. With a plethora of interesting dishes, including ingredients such as Cornish squid, jalapeño hollandaise and smoked Cheddar, and unlimited Prosecco, Bloody Marys, raspberry Bellinis or wine, this is definitely a venue worth visiting.

Two courses from £40 onecanadasquarerestaurant.com