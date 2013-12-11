Bar Boulud, London

We heart NYC: chef Daniel Boulud is, like, huuuuuuge in the New York. His triple-Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel is the place for A-listers and gorgeous Gossip Girl types to be seen and his Bar Boulud spin-off is just as popular. Now it’s here in London, hooray! The Big Apple feel translates nicely to the Big Smoke, with dark wood and red leather in the basement space of the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park.

Je t’aime Francais: the menu is a love letter to Lyon, with moules, coq au vin, Merguez sausages, mouthwatering charcuterie and terrines. The chef’s years in New York are well represented too, with the to-die-for DBGB Piggie Burger – melt-in-your-mouth beef and barbecued pulled pork with lettuce, green chilli mayo and red cabbage coleslaw in a cheddar bun served with super-skinny French fries (£13.50). (Yes, we ate a burger in a fancy French restaurant. What of it?!)



Get there: Bar Boulud, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, 66 Knightsbridge, SW1X.

T: +44 (0)20 7201 3899. W: barboulud.com