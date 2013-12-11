Babylon, London

Situated one level above the The Roof Gardens, Kensington, and their flamingo-filled lakelets, Babylon stands tall in both a physical and gastronomic sense. With unparalleled views of London – think the Gherkin, behind the majestic Albert memorial spire, behind the domed roof of the Royal Albert Hall to your left, and the Battersea Power Station meet the London Eye straight ahead – and award-winning food, even with sky-high expectations, you won’t be disappointed.

The vibe Just off the hustle and bustle of High Street Kensington, and up in a private lift, and dark wood floors meet white walls and a vast stretch of panoramic windows. Quirky fabrics keep the look clean but add some cool comfort before the eye is drawn to the balcony beyond. A sight for every season, try one of Babylon’s finest cocktails while taking in London’s skyline.

The menu With an unthreatening sophistication, Babylon’s menu entices you into trying new things by taking old favourites, such as pork belly or risotto, and matching them with tastes you trust but have never tried. The humble picnic egg gets a gourmet makeover with the crispy duck egg starter when it sits atop a tarragon-led salad and delicious dried English ham. And for a hit of summer in one mouthful, try the lemon sole with mint tops, asparagus and Jersey’s finest potatoes. Puddings aplenty, it’s the cheese that tops the bill with a platter for two. What with cubes of quince jelly and celery sticks mingling among a selection of biscuits and quaint pots of chutney, it looks more like a game of Snakes and Ladders than a cheese board, except there’s no risk of losing out!

Turn your supper date into something special with Tuesday night’s live jazz or make a night of it and work off your meal downstairs in The Club on Fridays and Saturdays.

The details Babylon at The Roof Gardens, 99 Kensington High Street, London W8 5SA. T: 020 7368 3993 www.roofgardens.virgin.com

By Sarah Smith