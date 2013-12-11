Babylon at The Roof Gardens, South Kensington, London

The vibe: You can't beat the location of Babylon Restaurant at The Roof Gardens, or rather, the view. Sitting seven floors above Kensington HIgh Street, you can see London's lights twinkle by night beyond views of the stunning acre and a half of rooftop gardens. The atmosphere at Babylon is easy-going, and the decor light and bright, with leafy shades providing accents of colour, and bringing a subtle sense of the outdoors in.

The service was spotless, with staff providing great recommendations and remaining attentive throughout without being overbearing. On the night we visited a band added to the ambience with some toe-tapping jazz covers.

The menu: The menu at Babylon is a modern English affair, heavy on fish dishes. Presentation is clean, to ensure the fresh, in-season ingredients do the talking. We recommend the mouth-watering scallops to start and Sole with creamy mash and braised fennel for mains. Don't forget to leave room for desert; the almond cake with salted caramel with have you coming back for more.

The details: Open Monday to Sunday, set menus apply on Friday and Saturdays. The set menu is priced at £39.50 for 2 courses and £46.50 for 3 courses.

To book: Contact Babylon at babylon@roofgardens.virgin.com or on 0207 368 3993