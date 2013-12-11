Asia de Cuba and Luna & Curious Afternoon Tea

The lowdown: We wouldn’t normally associate Cuban cuisine with a traditional afternoon tea, but throw boutique store Luna & Curious in to the mixture, and we’re a little less surprised. The Shoreditch based collective has teamed up with London restaurant Asia de Cuba to launch an afternoon tea experience, named Cafécito & Afternoon Tea. With the ambiance of a Cuban teahouse and a fusion of Asian and Cuban inspired treats, we couldn’t wait to try this twist on a traditional British tea.

The food: We can’t tell you about this experience without first extolling the details that make this afternoon tea just so. With tea served in bespoke crockery inspired by Cuban culture and designed by Luna & Curious, the experience starts as soon as you sit down, when you receive a classically Cuban handmade wooden cigar box, containing your tea utensils. Each tea blend is selected from specialty and luxury tea supplier JING, to compliment the colourful food offerings. The menu offers a mix of sweet and savoury treats served on a three-tier cake stand, although the similarities with a traditional British afternoon tea ended there. Try Cubano pressed sandwiches with BBQ pulled pork, beef and vegetable empanadas with Caribbean hot sauce, and move on to banana spring rolls filled with white chocolate and coconut ganache, and key lime pie topped with a soft meringue to finish. And a special mention has to go to Asia de Cuba’s renowned mini Mexican doughnuts filled with butterscotch sauce which complete the delicious experience.

And if you’d like to extend your Cuban experience beyond tea, Alejandro Bolivar, legendary bartender at Floridita in Havana, Cuba, has created a cocktail collection to compliment the experience. Choose from the classic Old Cuban Martini, or Passionate About Tea with Appleton rum, Passoa Liquor, lime, Crème de Peche, and passion fruit.

The details: The Luna & Curious Cafécito & Afternoon Tea is served daily from 12:30pm – 4:30pm, and is priced at £25, or £35 with a cocktail. All crockery has been handmade for Asia de Cuba and is available to buy at http://www.lunaandcurious.com