Angler at the South Place Hotel

The vibe: Angler only opened its doors at the South Place Hotel a year ago, but already it has gained critical acclaim and its first Michelin star. In the heart of London’s financial district, the restaurant is appropriately polished and its clientele almost exclusively suited city slickers. That said, their ties were loosened, and the atmosphere in the Conran designed interior is light and friendly. Tucked off to one side is an intimate, stylish bar, leading out to a terrace that would be perfect for drinks with friends on a summer evening, not so when we visited in a storm.

The food: Executive Chef Tony Fleming, previously Executive Chef at One Aldwych, has developed a menu that showcases British seafood at its best. We started with the pan fried duck and potato terrine, presented with such precision that each layer formed smooth stripes, and topped with soft queen scallops and white beans. For the main we opted for the Cornish cod, served with chicken thigh and a lightly salted cod cake. The fleshy fish melted in the mouth and every savory was deliciously moreish.

The details: Angler is open for dinner Monday - Saturday: 6.00pm - 10.00pm. To book a table call 020 3215 1260 or visit http://www.anglerrestaurant.com.

CL