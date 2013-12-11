The vibe: Tucked off to one side of the Dorchester’s bustling grand promenade, the change in atmosphere is immediate when you step into Alain Ducasse’s tranquil, elegant restaurant. Rose tinted glassware adds a touch of colour to the light space with the shimmering Table Lumiere being the centerpiece in the room. There is a relaxed buzz and the energetic and welcoming staff, whom are a team of world-class specialists, showcase their expertise as you order and know the source and story of every single ingredient.

The food: Exquisite. In 2010 the restaurant was awarded 3 Michelin stars, so expect beautiful, indulgent, quality French cuisine. We started with the sauté gourmand of lobster served with truffled chicken quenelles and pasta, before fillet of beef Rossini and roasted duck foie gras for the main course. The portions and palettes were pitched perfectly, our sommelier surprising us with wines and champagnes to complement throughout. Between each course we were treated to exciting additional extras - cheeses, macaroons and salted caramels made by the restaurant’s celebrated pastry chef; but the best bit was dessert. We tried the hand-finished chocolate praline, created in Mr Ducasse’s exclusive new Parisian Manufacture and it was delicious. I just wish I could go every day. It’s expensive, but for a truly luxurious dining experience it’s worth every single penny.

The details: Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester is open for lunch from Tuesday to Friday and dinner from Tuesday to Saturday each week. To book call 02076298866 or visit http://www.alainducasse-dorchester.com

By Caroline Leaper