34 Things You’ll Only Know If You’ve Lived In Brighton

1. The Pier is not somewhere you willingly spend your time
2. Nothing will ever fill the pasta-shaped hole left by Fat Leo’s (RIP)
3. Seagulls are your enemy – ESPECIALLY when you have food
4. Which is why you rarely eat fish and chips on the beach. Nice idea, but we’d rather keep our hands
5. Don’t leave your bin-bags out overnight, either
6. The Argus headlines on seagull attacks do make us laugh, though
7. You’ve never been sure what the doughut sculpture actually represents (spoiler: apparently it’s a globe?!)
8. Fireworks night in Lewes scarred you for life
9. Sex on the beach is a thing
10. You’ve fallen asleep there at least once
11. …after chips from Buddies
12. Why won’t they let you eat them inside?!
13. Summer is basically tourist hell
14. Especially in Churchill Square or West Street
15. Speaking of West Street, AVOID AT ALL COSTS
16. Especially when the hen and stag dos roll into town
17. Love for The Green Party is strong
18. Don’t even THINK about walking in the cycle lane
19. It’s the North Laine and the South Lanes – don’t get it twisted
20. You’ll run into Pete from Big Brother every week
21. And you secretly love seeing Disco Pete
22. Rowlf, the piano-playing dog is another Brighton legend
23. As is The Oldest Gay In The Village
24. Skateboarding dog. Say no more.
25. Speaking of LGBT, there’s nowhere like Brighton for the best gay bars
26. You (not so) accidentally ate the nuts in R Bar once (…or maybe that was just me)
27. Clubs change their names more often than you get attacked by seagulls
28. Brighton is the place to get vegan everything – including shoes and perfumes
29. You’ll need those shoes to trek up and down Brighton’s many, many hills
30. Naked bike ride? Zombie walk? Just another day, really
31. You STILL think the Pavilions look like The Taj Mahal
32. Don’t confuse Sussex and Brighton students…
33. Bitcoin is a legit method of payment
34. Do you even live in Brighton? Or is it Hove, actually?
