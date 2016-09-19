These Are The 10 Most Popular Beaches On Pinterest Right Now

Had a hectic summer? These are the most popular chill-out beaches on Pinterest...

Summer is over, and, if you're anything like us, you're ready for a break. Forget this 'new season, new you lark', we're knackered.

July and August were a whirlwind of post-work beers, weddings (so many weddings) and fun-packed festivals. It was the best, but now we need a holiday from the holiday.

It turns out we're not alone. According to Pinterest, one in four people are ready for a break after a hectic summer and have been Pinning their dream beach destinations in their thousands.

Here are the top 10 most popular chill-out beach destinations... How many have you been to?

Whitsundays

Make like Captain Jack Sparrow and head for the Whitsundays in Australia (it's where Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed). Consisting of 74 islands, the Whitsundays are magnificent. Whitehaven Beach, in particular, is often proclaimed to be the most beautiful beach in the world.

Holkham Bay

It's been voted the best beach in the UK and was made famous by Gwyneth Paltrow in Shakepeare in Love. A gem of a place.

Antigua

Oh, the beaches of Antigua. It doesn't get much better.

Tulum, Mexico

Azure waters and 1000-year-old Mayan ruins in Tulum. Mexico has got it all.

Koh Phi Phi

Imagining a topless frollicking Leo is a dreamy way to spend a day at Maya Bay (where they filmed The Beach) in Thailand.

Seychelles

Known as 'The Galàpagos of the Indian Ocean', watching sea turtles nesting on Bird Island's sandy beaches has got to be a life highlight.

Bora Bora

Powder white sand and electric blue water, Matira Beach is said to be one of the most beautiful on the island. Not that we'd know... one day!

Rio de Janeiro

It seems of most of us have been inspired by the Olympics. Not to take up exercise (god, no), but to go and lounge on one of the city's picturesque beaches.

Maldives

Our hearts ache when we look at photos of beaches in the Maldives. How can that sparkling ocean even be real?

Hawaii

Known for beautiful beaches and world-class surf, we're dreaming of being on the next flight to the 50th State.

Which of these most-Pinned beaches is at the top of your list?