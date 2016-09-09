The 10 Most Instagrammed Tourist Attractions In The World

How to Instagram your way around the world

Anyone with a sizeable Instagram following knows that, when it comes to going on holiday, if you didn't 'gram it, it didn't happen. Seeing as summer is in full swing - and the season is ripe for trips abroad - we asked the social networking app for the most photographed (and filtered) destinations in the world, and the most popular tourist attraction in each one. Without further ado, here's the comprehensive list, which ranges from Times Square in N.Y.C. all the way to Moscow's Red Square. Prepare yourself for some serious wanderlust.

1. TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK

Best known for the iconic New Year's Eve ball drop, this bustling intersection in Midtown Manhattan, situated between Broadway and Seventh Avenue and stretching from W. 42nd to W. 47th Streets, exemplifies ‘bright lights, big city’.

Instagram

2. THE EIFFEL TOWER, PARIS

Named after famed French engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company built the impressive 984-foot-high structure for the 1889 World's Fair, the Tour Eiffel remains Paris's most recognizable landmark.

Instagram

Read More: The only holiday packing checklist you’ll ever need

3. TOWER BRIDGE, LONDON

This elaborate bridge over the River Thames is a must-see during the day or at night, when it's illuminated by over 6,500 feet of LED lights.

Instagram

4. RED SQUARE, MOSCOW

This historic city square, which separates the Kremlin from the merchants' area in Kitai-gorod, has been a place where government officials congregate since the late 15th century.

Instagram

5. DODGER STADIUM, LOS ANGELES

The baseball park and home field of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where Jackie Robinson once slugged home runs, consistently draws throngs of screaming fans - not to mention Instagram likes.

Instagram

6. İSTIKLAL AVENUE, ISTANBUL

This famous street in the heart of Istanbul, which runs from Taksim Square to the Galata Tower, is frequented by nearly 3 million people each day.

Instagram

Read More: How to Instagram your food so it looks good

7. IBIRAPUERA PARK, SÃO PAULO

In addition to lush greenery and sweeping views, this sprawing park boasts multiple museums, monuments, and a music hall.

Instagram

8. VONDELPARK, AMSTERDAM

Steps away from the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum, this leafy park features a playground, lake, and statue of its namesake, 17th-century Dutch poet Joost van den Vondel.

Instagram

9. PARK GÜELL, BARCELONA

The brainchild of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, this park is composed of a series of winding paths, most notably toward the main terrace area, surrounded by a long bench in the shape of a sea serpent.

Instagram

10. GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, SAN FRANCISCO

Spanning three miles, this picturesque suspension bridge was designed by engineer Joseph Strauss to link San Francisco with Marin County across the Golden Gate strait. Fun fact: It's also been named one of the Wonders of the Modern World by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Instagram

Article courtesy of Claire Stern at InStyle.com