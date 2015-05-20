Missed Air B’n’B’s Floating House? Here Are Five Other Last Minute Places To Stay This Bank Holiday Weekend

Wanting to escape the city for the weekend? Here is our round up of amazing places still to be snapped up for the Spring Bank Holiday

Barcelona Break

Need some sun? This American loft style apartment has two bedrooms and can sleep up to six people. It’s located in the El Ravel district (the new Soho) and is only a four minute walk to La Rambla or a fifteen minute stroll the beach.

Boating in Amsterdam

If you’re going to stay on a houseboat, where better than the iconic Amsterdam canals? This deceptively spacious and very charming floating abode has a master bedroom and two further single bedrooms. Enjoy an evening drink on the deck, or ride the tram for ten minutes into the centre of the city.

Parisian Getaway

A quick jaunt on the Eurostar and you could be in the City of Love. This beautiful apartment is parked virtually on top of The Louvre and the Tuilerie gardens. With some of the world’s best food and drink to offer on your doorstep, a long weekend in Paris could be just what you need.

Country Castle

Fancy lording it up in a real Castle? Rent a room in this incredible bed and breakfast close to Cumbria’s Lake District. Four poster beds, roll top baths and a fire to relax beside – there is no need to rely on our British weather for Bank holiday fun.

Brighton Beaching

What better way to spend the long weekend that on the coast of a quaint seaside town? Well city, officially. Explore the lanes of Brighton and enjoy fish and chips on the beach by staying in this charming apartment in neighbouring Hove that overlooks the sea.