Mauritius: Why There's More To This Island Than Sunbathing

From beach yoga to zip lining over a canyon, here's why there's more to Mauritius than just sunbathing...

What’s the plan?

We’re Mauritius bound, heading to the most prestigious postcode in the Indian Ocean. Feeling like the #nofilter isn’t getting enough use on your instagram account? Well, prepare for an influx of likes. We’ll be staying at the Royal Palm Mauritius, the first hotel in the Indian Ocean to become a member of “The Leading Hotels of the World” (which is like the Michelin guide for hotels). That’ll do nicely.

Sounds great, what’s it like?

Think foodie-spa lover’s heaven - it’s sun drenched and tropical. The hotel has 6 stars (I know right! Who even knew you could get more than 5?!) It has a super chic grown-up feel, perfect for switching off from reality. Even the families by the pool have the sort of kids you'd see in a Ralph Lauren ad.

And what about the rooms?

There's so much space you don't know what to do with it (and yes I totally had a ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ moment when I saw my walk-in wardrobe). Soft comfy beds, bathtubs the size of Jacuzzis and fresh fruit, mysteriously replaced every time you eat a passionfruit. I felt they knew I was coming weeks before I even checked in, personal Mauritian bracelet waiting for me on my pillow and my own customised stationary for making notes about how great the room is. The decor is neutral, clean and modern, perfect if you're like me and enjoy things luxe. With such a luxurious room, you’ll find it hard to leave… so don’t! Order breakfast to your balcony instead. I chose avocado and eggs, plus plenty of passion fruit for after. Make the most of a customised juice everyday, go mad and mix things up or be like me and go with what you know best- my favourite carrot, apple and ginger.

What about the beach?

The white sandy stretch of beach is like something from a bounty billboard. *Spoiler alert* it's not called the Royal Palm for nothing and palm trees are my new view. My personal sun lounger and fresh coconut with straw is ready and waiting for me to worship the sun.

Now I'm fully relaxed, let's make the most of the ocean on my doorstep. Feeling adventurous? Try one of the hotels water sports, stand-up paddling, wind surfing, snorkling and more. It's pretty hard to leave the sun lounger so enjoy a chilled out swim in the sea to ease yourself in.

Aperitif anyone?

The best bit about a tropical holiday is pre-dinner cocktails. You can be sure that you’ll be sipping on something different every night. My recommendation? A peach Bellini...or three!

And what’s for dinner?

Everything. You’ll literally never get bored of eating here, there are three restaurants. At the heart of the hotel is ‘La Goelette’. A different band plays everynight, unsure at first yes but after three more bellinis you'll be singing along to Pharrell's ‘Up All Night to Get Lucky’! Dine on deliciously fresh seafood and other tasty treats like macaroons and homemade coconut icecream.

Fancy a change of scene? Then venture down to ‘La Brezza’, the hotel’s Italian restaurant. Secretly hidden beneath the main part of the hotel, it serves the most amazing homemade pasta and offers a slightly more chilled vibe. The sound of waves crashing is super relaxing- I could have stayed here all night.

We definitely over indulged on the food last night…

There’s no need to feel guilty though. I worked off last night’s dinner by heading over to the gym, health spa and yoga pavilion for a private class. The pavillion is open to the outside but it's really private- I was rocking a disheveled beach look myself. But don't be shy and follow the instructors lead, prepare for an adjustment here and there to make the most of the yoga stretches. Feeling totally zen after the yoga do as I do and book yourself in for the signature Royal Palm massage at the Hotel’s Clarins Spa. Then after get back to relaxing by the pool. Oh, and be sure to order a fresh mint tea for a cleansing drink.

Ok we’re ready to leave our sun lounger, what shall we do?

Shopping of course! I left the hotel for a short walk over to Grand Baie Bazaar, a small market selling trinkets, baskets, clothes and jewellery. Go via the coastal road and grab a tasty ‘Samoussa’ - the locals favourite snack.

TOP TIP: Make sure to stop by the cashmere stores and grab a super soft jumper without breaking the bank at around £40. Let’s face it, it’s hot here but it’s definitely cold and raining back home. Leaving the hotel you'll need some Mauritian rupee but cash machines are easy to come by so you don't need to be super prepared.

If one shopping trip isn’t quite enough, go further afield to the capital of Mauritius, Port Louis. It’s thriving and busy- believe us! Enjoy the amazing fruit and veg stalls or explore deeper into the market to find the weird and wonderful, like a puffed up fish for a tikki style lampshade.

We’ve come all the way to Mauritius, what about some adventure?

Get yourself over to Casela World of Adventures. Don’t be put off by the name; this is no Alton Towers. This is 14 hectares of beautiful nature! You can do all sorts here from safari to zip lining. I boldly chose the zip lining - yikes! Once safely strapped-in, I glided down the longest zip line in Mauritius. I was told 'If you’re feeling brave enough, look down!' take in the jaw-dropping views of the beautiful canyon below (you get three goes so there’s chance to muster up the courage).

It’s our last day in Mauritius, what are we doing?

Holidays are all about eating and I didn't want to stop now. I made my way over to ‘The Beach House Restaurant and Bar’ - a short drive or about a 40 minute walk. People know how great the food is here and it’s always busy, so we recommend you book. Expect fresh squid, with zesty lemon or whole Poussin with sticky glaze. This is miles away from your hipster symmetrically plated food; think proper food, proper portions. You won’t leave hungry.

Sounds amazing, how do I book?

7 nights at the Royal Palm Mauritius in a Junior Suit on a bed and breakfast basis including Economy Class flights from the UK and private hotel transfers from £2118 per person sharing. Call Beachcomber on 01483445685 or visit www.beachcombertours.co.uk