Where The Fashion Crowd Eat During London Fashion Week

From seaweed salads to flutes of skinny champagne, here's where the stylish will be refuelling during London Fashion Week...

The Power Editors

You won’t find this lot rooting through goodie bags for Skinny Popcorn – their table at The Richmond, E8 (frequented by Christopher Kane and Erdem) has been booked three months in advance. While their junior staff scoff toasties from Fernandez & Wells, the Power Eds stroll to Skye Gyngell’s Spring at Somerset House for squab pigeon. Pistachio and cherry baked Alaska, flambéed at the table at The Beaumount’s Colony Grill Room, will garner more likes than their #selfie with Karl and Choupette.

The Fashion Fitties

When they’re not on the frow, you’ll find them clad in Lycra climbing imaginary hills at Psycle or boxing at 1Rebel's Rumble studio, followed by algae shots at south London’s The Good Life Eatery. They embrace the raw-food goodness at the PRESS AmazeBall counter in Selfridges and favour west London shows for their proximity to health mecca Nama Foods. Their order? A seaweed salad and hemp-milk latte to go.

Rex Features

The New-Gen Glossy Possy

A power blow-dry and catch up with hairstylist Josh Wood over boiled eggs (minus the soldiers) at east London’s Barber & Parlour is how this gang starts their day. Then they’ll head to Golden Square to show off that new Peter Pilotto dress to the street-style snappers. When they’re tagged on Tommy Ton’s Instagram, they’ll toast their success with a skinny (low sugar) champagne at Nobu.

What does InStyle eat at London Fashion Week? Follow @InStyle_UK on foodie app Wine 'N Dine, or go behind the scenes with the team here...

The Slash/Slash girls

Ask this crew what they do and they’ll roll their eyes while listing occupations including stylist/writer/brand consultant. Breakfast meetings take place at East London’s Bad Egg, where they’ll shun the egg-white omelette for baked harissa eggs with goat’s curd (but still bypass the bread). Later, they’ll sack off the sponsored after-show parties for Pond Dalston’s ‘A Dog’s Life’ cocktail, with whiskey and green-tea syrup.

Read More: What Would Happen If Cats Went To Fashion Week?

The Bloggerati

Cosy booths, free Wi-Fi and plenty of space for laptops and selfie sticks make Hubbard & Bell in central London the blogger’s saviour. Sandows cold brew coffee keeps them fuelled as they check their social stats, while banana and chocolate muffins clash perfectly with their sponsored Essie mani. Parties are gatecrashed, but only so they can Instagram the tequila ceviche canapés from caterers Peardrop London. And to get a selfie with the talent, natch.