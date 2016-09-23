Kendall Jenner's Milan Travel Diary: A Guide To Her Favourite Places

Kendall Jenner is a jet-setting master.

After conquering New York Fashion Week, the 20-year-old model took to Milan as she does for ‘each season,’ according to a new post on her app. And while she writes that, ‘something weird happens to me every time I’m there,’ (referencing a minor car accident that happened on a previous trip), she also adds that the Italian metropolis is ‘such an amazing city.’

Read More: Kendall Jenner’s braless look – how to rock the look IRL, and why she’s freeing the nipple

Some of her favourite spots in ‘THE fashion capital of the world’ include all the best of Italy: pizza, shopping and lots of gelato.

‘I looove Bianco Latte. It’s this cute cafe that serves food all day and has the best gelato,’ she writes.

Jenner mentions another eatery that’s well worth the wait. ‘The menu at Pizzeria Gino Sorbillo is only in Italian, so just ask the waiter for recommendations,’ she says. ‘No matter what you get, it will be amazing! There’s usually a line but it’s so worth it.’

Bar Luce, a coffee shop-bar combo designed by direction Wes Anderson, is another must-visit spot for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Read More: The best reality TV shows to binge watch tonight

‘It’s a coffee shop and bar, but has fun arcade games, a jukebox, an amazing candy selection and the coolest décor,’ she says. ‘It looks like it could be straight out of a movie.’

Read More: remember when people applauded Beyonce just for walking through Italy?

Jenner also loves to visit the Fondazione Prada, an art and culture center run by Miuccia Prada, which she says is ‘already a landmark in the city.’

‘The buildings are super sick — one structure, the ‘Haunted House,’ is wrapped in 24-karat gold foil!’ she writes. ‘There are tons of special exhibits and interesting things to see there.’

One ticket to Milan, please!

Article courtesy of Megan Stein at People.com