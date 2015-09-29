The Perfect Weekend Mini Break: InStyle Goes To Italy

Wine aficionados can quench their thirst at the Allegrini wine estate, located 25 minutes’ drive outside of Verona. Take a tour to sample some of the vineyard’s finest tipples, and Instagram the estate’s stunning Renaissance architecture. Then head to the private tasting room to learn more about the venue’s unique wine-making process and drink some super delicious vino.

Want To Do A Spot Of Sight Seeing In Verona?

Why not treat yourself to a personal guide for the day which can give you a walking tour of the city. On the tour you will visit all of the famous landmarks Verona has to offer from the San Zeno Maggiore Church, Torre dei Lamberti, and you can’t go to Verona without a quick stop at the balcony made famous by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Now How To Get To Florence?

The quickest way to get to Florence is by taking the train direct from Verona, which takes around 1 hr, 30mins. Standard tickets cost around £29. During the journey you will pass through the beautiful mountainous terrain of the Tuscan hillside, which is truly breathtaking.