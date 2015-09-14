The Best Hotel For Britpop Fans

Used to have posters of Damon Albarn and Gaz Coombes on your wall? Remember dancing to Pulp’s Disco 2000 when it was actually in the future? Then this is the hotel for you.

So where is this place?

It’s in London, of course (I mean, it HAD to be in Britain, right?), at the W Hotel in Leicester Square. Which means you have the West End right on your doorstep. Talk about convenient.

What’s the hotel like?

It’s a surprise! Hidden above the M&Ms World store (and luckily, the hotel doesn’t smell of chocolate, which I was worried about because you’d be hungry the whole time!) it’s all dark walls and mega-bling accessories, as far as the interiors are concerned. Just try not dancing outside the lifts after a few drinks when you find yourself surrounded by glitter ball baubles (see me, slightly tipsy, bottom).

And what’s the deal with the Britpop vibe?

To celebrate it being twenty years since the iconic chart battle between Blur and Oasis, W Hotel asked DJ and TV presenter Lauren Laverne to curate a playlist of songs from the era. There’s a menu of albums in your room, so you just order what you want and they bring it up with a cool little record player, like room service. They have another music menu of classic albums curated by Annie Mac too, if Britpop’s not your thing.

Speaking of room service, what did you eat?

We had a sharing platter of Indian nibbles from the Spice Market restaurant. The spicy battered squid was our favourite.

What are the rooms like?

Everything is super modern – we had an island in the middle of the room, a bit like in a kitchen, which was cool for sitting around and chatting while we were playing the records and drinking wine. Plus there are all the mod cons you could wish for, like phone chargers and a massive TV.

What did you listen to?

We tried to order Lauren Laverne’s own band, Kenickie, but it was already out (she’s so popular!), so we listened to The Verve, The Bluetones, The LA’s, Elastica, The Charlatans and Suede. It took me and my husband right back to 1995 when we met at university!

What else does the hotel have on offer?

We popped out of the room for a vinyl break and tried some cocktails in the W Lounge, which was busy and had a buzzy atmosphere. And the cocktails were delicious! There’s also a spa and a gym, and you can even hire a designer dress from Girlmeetsdress.com with the Walk Out Wardrobe service.

Rooms from £339 per night. Leicester Square, 10 Wardour Street, London, W1D 6QF (020 7758 1000; wlondon.co.uk)