Ushuaia Beach Hotel: The Tower

The Lowdown: Ahhh, Ibiza. The tiny island 80km off the coast of Spain that means so much to so many people. The undisputed party capital of Europe, if not the world, a hedonistic hippy hangout, a playground for the rich and famous… Ibiza’s anything goes attitude attracts a hugely diverse, cosmopolitan crowd – at Pacha’s opening night this year, an 89 year old woman was partying alongside people six decades her junior – it doesn’t get much more diverse than that.

The key to Ibiza’s popularity is its ever-changing party scene – with every summer season comes big new hotel, restaurant and club openings that effortlessly mesh with old favourites, like Pacha and Blue Marlin. The ‘it’ launch of 2013 was Ushuaia Beach Hotel’s sister hotel, The Tower. Located next to the original Ushuaia Beach Hotel on Playa d’En Bossa, it’s sandwiched between the beach and Space – one of Ibiza’s biggest and best super clubs. The Tower is a slightly more grown up, more exclusive version of the original; the party vibe is still going strong here with poolside DJs playing daily, but the rooms are super luxe and quiet (so you can actually sleep – if you want to!) and the dining options are excellent.

The rooms: The rooms at The Tower are a party animal’s dream. Think mirrored ceiling, fluorescent lighting, giant balcony Jacuzzi and glass shower next to the bed. It’s fabulous Euro trash at its absolute best and about as far from subtle and understated as it’s possible to get (but if you’re into subtle and understated, why are you in Ibiza?!) As you would expect, the not-so-mini minibar comes incredibly well stocked with magnums of vodka and gin, making the standard 50ml measures available at most hotels look positively pathetic. Top tip: book into one of the higher floors to enjoy knockout views of the island.

Dining: As any seasoned Ibiza goer will tell you, it can be hard to find really good quality food on the island. The arrival of The Tower has changed that - it’s actually not possible to have a bad meal here. The real highlight is Montauk (pronounced mon-talk). Even if you’re not staying at The Tower, you should book a table here. A classic American style steakhouse, you’ll find the best cuts of top quality steak, cooked to perfection, with scrumptious sides like lobster mac & cheese and triple cooked chips. The cocktails are to die for too – the Negroni is the perfect way to start your night out.

When you wake up with the inevitable hangover, pop on your most fabulous pair of sunnies and head downstairs to eat breakfast poolside. Ease your headache with a Nespresso coffee and help yourself to a pile of delicious crispy bacon and scrambled eggs from the buffet-style breakfast bar. They even serve champagne from 9am… Only in Ibiza!

What to do: Well, obviously, party. Guests at The Tower get full access to the neighbouring Usushia Beach Hotel which hosts world famous DJs most nights of the week. Luciano on Tuesdays and Avicii on Sundays are particular highlights, but whatever night you go, you’re guaranteed a visual and musical feast with the thousands of fellow revelers creating a truly special atmosphere. The parties tend to finish at around midnight, at which point you head to one of Ibiza’s clubs – Pacha, Amnesia, Privilge and Space (a stone’s throw from the hotel) are legendary for a reason, and must be seen to be believed.

If you can face getting out of bed before 5pm, head to the Blue Marlin to lounge in the sun. It’s still the place to see and be seen, and provides quite possibly the best people watching on the island with celebrities, Russian oligarchs, bankers and premiership footballers making up the clientele.

Need a break from thumping music and alcohol? Then head to one of Ibiza’s secluded beaches to relax away from the revelers. If you can find it, Cala Olivera is a tiny cove with crystal clear water tucked away on the east coast where you’re guaranteed a bit of peace and quiet. It’s the perfect way to recharge your batteries in the sun, ready to face the music all over again come the evening…

The details: Ushuaia Beach Hotel Tower, Playa d’en Bossa 10, 07817, Sant Jordi de Des Salines, Ibiza. Rooms cost from approx. £200 per night, call 0034 902 424 252 to book in, or visit http://www.ushuaiabeachhotel.com/en/thetower/

By Jessica Tibbits