As Far As Tropical Honeymoon Destinations Go, This One Is Pretty Perfect

After a childhood of bucket and spade holidays in Scotland, InStyle's senior features writer Lucy Pavia wanted to go somewhere a little more exotic for her honeymoon. On the Monday after her wedding, she and new husband Will jetted to a dreamy little island in the Caribbean for two weeks of post wedding R&R.

So where exactly IS this heavenly island paradise you speak of?

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, a tiny little scattering of islands in the southern tip of the Caribbean. Palm Island itself is one of the tiniest pinpricks on the map: a short boat ride from neighbouring Union Island, the island takes it name from the hundreds of palm trees which pepper its soft white sandy beaches.

What's the vibe?

Seriously friendly, with a really lovely team of staff who joined everyone for a dance around the bar after dinner, and who gave the place its relaxed, one-big-family vibe. Mary's home-made peanut rum was a particular highlight.

What are the rooms like?

Spacious wooden cabins with little verandas where you can chill out with a book - though after breakfast we mostly decamped to a spot on the spacious white sandy beach which started (pretty much) on our doorstep.

Lucy having a paddle in the sea

What is there to do?

Nothing much - which is entirely the point. I spent about 80% of the holiday lolling about in the shade with a pina colada and my highbrow Game Of Thrones book (no judgement please), but if you get restless you can grab an old fashioned basket bike - there are no cars on the island - and do a quick twenty minute loop to visit one of the more deserted beaches for a picnic. Otherwise a highlight of our trip was a boat ride to the nearby Tobago Cays Marine Park where we jumped off to swim with sea turtles.

And the food and drink?

The hotel is all-inclusive (hence the abundance of daytime pina colada drinking) with simple, delicious food starring lots of fresh fish. On Thursday we ate our bodyweight in grilled prawns at the Caribbean buffet.

Anything else to look out for?

The wildlife. The island is surrounded by coral reefs teeming with tropical fish (you can borrow snorkle gear from the hotel) while at night if you head out onto the jetty you can spot a stingray. On land there are some prehistoric looking 3 ft iguanas roaming around, along with tortoises and little birds who will swoop in and pinch a bit of toast off your breakfast plate.

7 nights all inclusive in a Palm View room costs from £1565pp, including Virgin flights from Gatwick and domestic flights between Barbados and Union Island. Click here to book or visit PalmIslandResortGrenadines.com for more details.

Lucy and Will on their wedding day