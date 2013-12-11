The Zetter, London

The lowdown: The Zetter, located in St. John’s Square, proves that eco-friendly and stylish can go hand in hand. Housed in a 19th century warehouse, The Zetter utilises the latest energy-saving technology and sustainable materials including an energy loop system; occupancy detection systems ensuring minimal energy is used when rooms are empty; timber from sustainable sources and environmentally-friendly paints. The hotel’s water is pumped from a bore-hole beneath the building which continues the sustainable theme, and is not only used for cooling the building but is also bottled and served in the restaurant and rooms. A central atrium not only houses the bar but provides natural light and ventilation.

The hotel is one of the few in the capital to have received a Gold award from Green Tourism. This commitment to all things green doesn’t detract from the style and comfort of the hotel however. Interior designers Precious McBane have brought a modern but quintessentially English feel to the space with a clever use of textiles and pattern, and environmentally-friendly bath and shower products from Green & Spring and free to hire Brompton bikes make guests feel at home.

The rooms: The Zetter has 59 individually designed rooms, with a quirky, modern-vintage aesthetic. Rooms combine home comforts such as hot water bottles with hand-knit covers, Eley Kishimoto textiles and fluffy bathrobes with the latest in-room technology and entertainment. Free Broadband internet, iPod docking stations and speakers and walk in ‘Raindance’ showers along with quirky touches like personally selected Penguin paperbacks make this a real home away from home.

In-room spa treatments are available as are free tea and coffee on every floor. The Zetter offers a range of rooms, from its smaller guest rooms to the deluxe roof top studio.

Dining: The Atrium Bar is a stylish but relaxed space with a continental feel, great for lunch or a pre-dinner aperitif with its extensive wine and cocktail lists. In summer the al fresco area on St. John’s Square is the perfect place to catch up with friends over a drink or two.

The Zetter partnered with Michelin-starred French chef Bruno Loubet to create Bistrot Bruno Loubet. The restaurant offers hearty regional food and reinterpreted classics to which Loubet brings his unique twist using Asian and North African ingredients. Dishes include braised beef Indochine with mango salad and herb stuffed leg of rabbit with pancetta and pea risotto. Like The Zetter, Bistrot Bruno Loubet is a founding member of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, furthering the hotel’s green credentials.

What to do: The Zetter’s Clerkenwell location is ideal for easy exploration of London. Hire one of the free to use Brompton bikes and follow one of the hotel’s recommended routes to take in the local sights. If that sounds like too much exertion, the hotel has a car service and can arrange for taxis, limos, car hire and even rickshaws so you can explore London in your preferred style.

Guests can also take advantage of the complimentary use of the local gym, and a 10% discount at a local hairdresser and spa, No 74. There is also a full concierge service to ensure you get the most out of your visit.

The details: The Zetter, St John’s Square, 86-88 Clerkenwell Road, London, EC1M 5RJ, 020 7324 4444, http://www.thezetter.com/, rates from £185 per night.

By Rachel Allen