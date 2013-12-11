The Wort Hotel, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA

The lowdown Classic cowboy goes luxe. This historic 59-room hotel was built in 1941 as Jackson’s first luxury hotel and it’s been the centre of the town’s social scene since then. The decoration combines the occasional dollop of kitsch with gallons of charm to go with the 10-gallon hats locals wear. Don’t expect anything minimalist or urban.

The rooms Cosy and comfortable with lodge pole pine beds and locally crafted bedlinen and accessories. The top suites have a Western theme where things like cowhide-covered chairs and piebald parchment lampshades remind you where you are. There’s a large built-in bar in the suites, too, so you can crack open a few beers après ski.

Eating and drinking Do as the locals do and prop up the Silver Dollar Bar (the bar is literally inlaid with silver dollars) at The Wort while wearing your finest checked flannel shirt and cowboy boots. Three times a week there’s live entertainment so brush up your country dancing. The food at the Silver Dollar Grill, which features local game and artisan ingredients, is outstanding. The buffalo, wild boar, rib eye and kobe are particularly good. At breakfast, pancakes and maple syrup are a must.

What to do Ski and board, of course. The main Jackson slopes are about a half hour drive away. But if you want a day off, check out Jackson itself. The town, a harmonious blend of old and new, is compact and very walkable, with wooden sidewalks to keep your feet out of the snow, and in winter decorated with sparkly lights. Jackson is a chainstore-free town, though there is a branch of Pendleton, the US brand known for its handsome traditionally inspired rugs and blankets. If you can, take drive just out of town to explore the National Elk Refuge: this pristine, rocky landscape is inhabited by elk, bison and bighorn sheep.

Getting there British Airways flies from London Heathrow to Jackson Hole via Dallas Fort Worth seven times a week with onward travel on American Airlines. Returns start at £717.19 (call 0844 4930787 or visit ba.com).

The details Doubles at The Wort Hotel start from US$289 (about £180) per night, room only (tel: 00 1 307 732 3921; visit worthotel.com). For information on Jackson Hole visit jacksonhole.com

By Kate O’Donnell