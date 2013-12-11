The Westin Grand Central, New York

The Lowdown: Situated in midtown Manhattan, The Westin New York Grand Central (formerly known as The New York Helmsley) is bang in the middle of the New York action; a short walk from Times Square, the Chrysler Building and the Rockefeller Centre, you’ll find Big Apple icons at every turn. Benefiting from a recent $75million refurbishment, the hotel is all about clean lines, chic décor and great views - a cool, calm oasis away from the buzzing streets of midtown.

The Rooms: Despite its size – at over 700 rooms it is a huge hotel – the service is excellent and the atmosphere friendly and personal. The rooms are well equipped (we particularly loved the Starbucks coffee maker) and the bathrooms modern and luxe – the shower was divine. Book into one of the upper floors and request a corner room to take full advantage of the stunning New York vistas. Even though we’ve visited New York many a time, we were blown away by the up-close and personal view of the Chrysler Building from our bright, spacious room on the 36th floor.

Dining: Delicious locally sourced food (veggies are picked from the Westin Grand Central’s very own rooftop garden) is served through the day at the hotel’s LCL Bar & Kitchen on the ground floor. Grab breakfast and a coffee in the morning, or spend time relaxing in the lounge area with an end of the day cocktail – the whiskey sour was to die for. If you fancy getting out and about, the helpful concierge will happily point you in the direction of the best local bars and eateries.

What to do:

Whatever you’re in New York for – a romantic weekend, a work function, or a week of sightseeing – the Westin is the perfect place to stay. It’s well worth taking the short walk to the stunning Grand Central station – watch the world go by, Martini in hand, in one of the station side bars. Book in to see a show on Broadway, and spend a day shopping on Fifth Avenue for the full New York experience.

Details: Rooms start at $269 per night. To book in, visit www.westinnewyorkgrandcentral.com

By Jhan Rushton