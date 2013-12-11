The Upper House, Hong Kong

Go East: The Upper House, located in Hong Kong Island’s Admiralty district, is the definition of calm. Soaring 49 floors above the hustle and bustle (rooms starting on the 39th) of this amazing city, all suites offer fantastic panoramic views of Hong Kong Island (InStyle recommends a harbour view) and are decked out in a serene pallet of ceylon, bamboo and green tea with a huge helping of modern luxury.

Check me in: With more mod-cons than you can shake a chop stick at, The Upper House is a very modern hotel experience. Entering via the huge nickel entrance doors to the tranquillity of the lantern-like foyer, you bypass checking-in at the front desk and are whisked away by a guest experience manager to your suite. Once settled, you can check your bill via your TV, order room service on your room’s IPod touch or simply relax with a drink from the well-stocked maxibar.

Room with a view: Every detail of your experience or ‘journey’ at The Upper House has been meticulously thought out and beautifully executed, from the numerous pieces of sculpture and furnishings, right down to the products in your bathroom suite (Ren - and plenty of them, too!) Dim the lights and enjoy them in the cavernous bath while taking in the amazing view – but don’t forget to have the remote for the blinds to hand!

Top Notch: For relaxed fine dining in a decadent setting (the view here is equally amazing) head up to Café Gray Deluxe on the 49th floor and grab a sumptuous bite to eat. Head Chef Gray Kunz has a delectable choice of dishes, from the lavender grilled red snapper to the most divine chocolate rum toast dessert on the menu. Afterwards nip over to Café Gray Bar for a night-cap. InStyle recommends the pear and rosemary martini!

Getting there: British Airways offers 2 flights per day from London Heathrow to Hong Kong from £595 return including taxes travelling in September. To book visit ba.com or call British Airways on 0844 493 0787.

Book it: Rates start at HK$3000 for a Studio 70 room (730 sq ft) and HK$3500 for a Studio 80 room (850 sq ft) W: upperhouse.com

By Joanna Cross