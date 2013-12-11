The Swan Hotel & Spa, The Lake District

The hotel: Nestled in one the best spots in the Lake District is the fantastic, family-friendly and super stylish Swan Hotel and Spa. Sitting on the southern tip of Lake Windermere and overlooking Newby Bridge, The Swan is the perfect spot to while away the hours by the water's edge or treat yourself to some spa treats after a day exploring the area.

And with a swimming pool, gym, steam rooms, jacuzzi and bar and restaurant, plus a big lawn and playground for kids, you'll be spoilt for choice for on-site activities, let alone exploring the exquisite surroundings.

The spa: In such a picture perfect spot it seems only right to indulge in a little me-time and the gorgeous spa lets you do just that. With a wide range of classic spa treatments available, InStyle recommends the ESPA hot stones massage for a real pampering treat.

The vibe: Warm, welcoming and lively, The Swan is a charismatic hotel with cosy and kitsch decor and a distinctly British vibe. From Union Jack scatter cushions to antlers adorning the reception area, it's a real mix of modern and classic.

Details: For a list of room prices and all the info you need visit SwanHotel.com