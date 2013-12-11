The Pig, New Forest

The lowdown: Situated in Brockenhurst in the heart of the New Forest, The Pig is luxe hotel hideaway with bags of personality. The perfect place to spend a lazy weekend, you’ll immediately feel at home in the cosy surroundings; think welcoming fireplaces, comfy garden hammocks and a library you could spend the evening exploring.

The rooms: The Pig manages to strike just the right balance between country charm and serious luxury in its 26 bedrooms. All the rooms house enormous comfy beds, chic soft furnishings in a palette of muted greys and greens, and larders stocked with yummy treats. And whichever room you book into, you’re guaranteed a beautiful view either of the surrounding forest or the pretty garden.

If you’re feeling flush, check into the Hen House – a suite arranged over two levels with huge bedroom and separate bunk room, its bathroom is reason alone to book in with a double monsoon shower, huge freestanding bath and wood burning stove – heavenly.

Dining: The Pig is all about fresh out of the ground, locally sourced food. So fresh and local in fact, that you can see the vegetables and herbs grow right in front of your eyes when you dine in the hotel’s Victorian Greenhouse restaurant.

Expect simple food perfectly cooked and beautifully presented - the mismatching bone handled cutlery is beyond cute – we particularly loved the home smoked trout salad and the homemade paté. After dinner, cuddle up in one of the many cosy corners with a post dinner cocktail.

What to do: Earn your meal by spending the day roaming the surrounding New Forest. If that sounds a little bit too much like hard work, take a stroll down the hotel’s gravel and brick pathway to check out the pretty flower meadow, smoke house and chicken run. Want to totally switch off? Book in for a massage at the Potting Shed. It is quite literally a shed that’s been converted into a very beautiful treatment room that offers a small but perfectly formed menu of massages and facials. Book in for the Indian Head Massage and you will walk out a different person…

The details: To book, call 01590 622354 or visit thepighotel.com