The Perfect City Break Awaits...

Think the Malmaison Dundee six-storey city landmark looks IMPRESSIVE? Wait till you see inside, says Susan Henderson

What's the big attraction?

The 13th addition to the stylish boutique hotel empire is a rather grand affair overlooking the River Tay, where its waterfront neighbour is the futuristic new outpost of the V&A Museum.

Does it have the wow factor?

The wrought-iron staircase, spiralling up to a domed ceiling, steals the show, but special mention in a supporting role goes to the wallpaper - a spectacularly sparkly floral and the totally convincing trompe l’oeil wood panelling.

Sleep tight…

…under the watchful gaze of local boy made good (or should that be bad?), Dennis The Menace, whose portrait hangs above the super-comfy beds (Dundee is home to The Beano and The Dandy).

Fancy a medicinal cocktail?

At MalBar, the whisky-laced Penicillin and rum-based Painkiller are just what the doctor (and I) ordered. Fizz fans can get their fill for less at Bubble Time Fridays.

Mmm… steak or lobster?

The brasserie menu will throw up toughies like this, but Surf & Turf solves it nicely. Centre stage is the Josper grill, which cooks your 28-day, dry-aged steak to perfection.

Who let the dogs in?

From cute-kitsch poodle and bulldog lamps to mad mash-up collages of canines and dog-tooth-check stools, the decor had a definite doggy theme going on.

It’s all about the details

Loved the Grown Up Chocolate Company goodies in the room. The gorgeous Fig + Olive body products by Anatomicals were pretty irresistible too.

Conversations you’ll have on the way home

Will I need a passport next time?

Rooms from £99 per night. For more information, call 0844 693 0661 or visit malmaison.com.

